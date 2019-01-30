AUSTIN, Texas — It was far from a sellout crowd at the Frank Erwin Center, but the Texas fans who were here had a lot to cheer about.

For the first time in Shaka’s tenure at Texas, he defeated the Kansas Jayhawks, 73-63. The win snaps a ten-game losing streak to Kansas.

Texas improves to 4-4 in Big 12 conference play, but is it a season-saving win? That’s debatable, but they still desperately needed a win like this.

And at least for now, that burner under Shaka’s seat? You can turn it down a notch.