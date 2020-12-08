Big 12 unveils 2020 UT football schedule

The reveal comes a day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced they would be scrapping football this fall.

AUSTIN, Texas — One day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced they had canceled football for this fall, the Big 12 said it will be moving forward with its season.

However, the schedule has been revised. The start of the season will be delayed until Sept. 26 but it will include the regular "9-plus-1" setup, which means nine conference games and one non-conference game.

RELATED:

Given that COVID-19 conditions don't worsen and officials have to pull the plug on the season, here's the Texas Longhorns' 2020 football schedule:

The Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game will be held either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

Here's the full schedule for the Big 12 conference.

Earlier this month, the University of Texas released its COVID-19 safety guidelines for fans looking to attend Longhorn football games this fall. At the time, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said the athletic department was working to explore a 25% capacity model.