The UT vs. Rice game looks to be a hot occasion

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2023 football season kicks off for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 2, as the Rice Owls come up US 290 to face the Horns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m., and it is expected to be a hot occasion, with temperatures getting up to around 103 at points during the game.

If you'll be in the stands or attending any pre-game activities, it's very important to stay hydrated and have a bottle of water with you at all times. Also, put on your sunscreen because the sun will really be beating down on everyone in the stadium and sunburns are possible.

You can also expect the players, cheerleaders and band members to be taking heat precautions as well. These will likely include band members potentially wearing T-shirts and shorts as opposed to their normal uniforms to avoid getting too hot in the uniforms' additional layers.

There will also likely be misting stations and more water on hand on each sideline to help keep players and cheerleaders cool, especially since the turf at DKR is a stronger conductor of heat than a grass surface, like the one at the Mike A. Myers Track and Soccer Stadium.

Stick with KVUE as we continue to track your forecast ahead of the big game, which kickstarts an important season for the Longhorns.

