Texas football lands three more commits in 2024 recruiting class

The Longhorns now have eleven recruits in their 2024 class, six of whom are from Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been on a roll in the recruiting game recently, and this weekend netted the Longhorns three more valuable players in the 2024 class.

Texas earned commitments from two four-star talents and one three-star player on Saturday:

Parker Livingstone , a wide receiver from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas

, a wide receiver from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas Alex January , defensive lineman from Duncanville, Texas

, defensive lineman from Duncanville, Texas Jordan Johnson-Rubell, a defensive back from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. who previously played at Brewer High School in Fort Worth

The three new commitments give the Longhorns eleven so far in the 2024 class, as well as giving the Longhorns six Texas-born players in the class.