Texas football lands three more commits in 2024 recruiting class

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been on a roll in the recruiting game recently, and this weekend netted the Longhorns three more valuable players in the 2024 class.
Texas earned commitments from two four-star talents and one three-star player on Saturday:
- Parker Livingstone, a wide receiver from Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas
- Alex January, defensive lineman from Duncanville, Texas
- Jordan Johnson-Rubell, a defensive back from the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. who previously played at Brewer High School in Fort Worth
The three new commitments give the Longhorns eleven so far in the 2024 class, as well as giving the Longhorns six Texas-born players in the class.