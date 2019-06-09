AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns fans are gearing up for a big game against LSU Tigers on Saturday, and they'll be able to celebrate before kickoff with a couple of former Texas Heisman winners.

UT Alumni and 1998 Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams will be alongside former Texas linebacker Derrick Johnson and ESPN SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett for a "Get to know the Heisman Trophy Winners" event before the game.

Ricky Williams, who rushed 21 NCAA records during his legendary Longhorn career, will appear from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., participating in both a Chalk Talk session with Everett and a photo session with fans.

Two-time All-American linebacker Derrick Johnson, who claimed both the Butkus Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy during the 2004 season, will make his appearance from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to ESPN, fans will have the opportunity to:

Take a picture with the Heisman Trophy, the most prestigious award in college football

Win Heisman-themed prizes by participating in interactive games and sharing your experience on social media

Race to the finish line against a Heisman winner in the Nissan Heisman House Dash, a digital game that puts you in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Rogue

Watch live interviews between ESPN talent and some of college football’s most outstanding players

Participate in a photo session with gridiron greats

Customize a Nissan Rogue in your team colors, while exploring the features of Nissan Intelligent Mobility

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Winship Circle at the intersection of DeLoss Dodds Way and San Jacinto. Admission to the event is free.



To watch the Longhorns take on LSU, tune in on KVUE at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday.



WATCH: Texas Longhorns in 2005 Longhorns vs. 2019

