AUSTIN, Texas — Never let it be said that Texas fans don't take their football seriously.

Thousands of fans were up with the sun for the big "College GameDay" celebration on the Forty Acres Saturday morning, all in preparation for the big game between the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers.

The KVUE Sports team was also up bright and early to capture all the burnt orange madness.

Of course, Bevo made an appearance.

There were signs as far as the eye could see, with some even capitalizing on one of the summer's hottest trends.

Overall, it's safe to say the party was lit.

And much of that was before "College GameDay" even started! The actual broadcast went from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the LBJ Lawn near Darrell K. Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium.

The celebration even featured some familiar famous faces like WWE legend, The Undertaker:

And, of course, Professor Matthew McConaughey.

He rolled up to the "College GameDay" stage in style.

McConaughey was chosen as the guest picker for the broadcast. Naturally, he chose Texas to win, 29-27.

The rest of the panel picked LSU to win.

The "College GameDay" broadcast may be over, but there's still plenty of excitement planned on the UT campus for the rest of the day.

And it all leads up to the Texas-LSU showdown, starting at 6:30 p.m. Don't worry if you didn't get a ticket: we'll have the game on KVUE!

