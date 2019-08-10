AUSTIN, Texas — With the AT&T Red River Showdown on the horizon, UT alumni group Texas Exes will host the annual Texas Fight Rally & Parade on Tuesday.

The Texas Fight Rally is a time honored Texas Exes tradition. Longhorns players, coaches, and fans all gather together. Head coach Tom Herman and Longhorns players will give speeches during the rally and parade.

Students, staff and alumni will send off the team in style with a parade down Guadalupe – featuring head coach Tom Herman, the Longhorn Band, and spirited student performances.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. and will run until 8:30 p.m.

Texas Fight Rally & Parade Sports event in Austin, TX by Texas Exes on Tuesday, October 8 2019 with 219 people interested and 120 people going.

Here is a look at the 2018 Texas Fight Rally:

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

This Texas player could accomplish something against Oklahoma this weekend no other Longhorn has.

Red River Showdown: The history behind the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry

Red River Showdown: Tom Herman shares memories, opinions of 'one of greatest rivalries in college football'

Oklahoma Sooners will not do 'Horns Down' symbol in 2019 Red River Showdown, Riley says