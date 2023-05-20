Texas baseball wins share of Big 12 regular season title after sweeping West Virginia

The Longhorns will be the top seed in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorns baseball team will head to Globe Life Field as the top seeded team.

The Longhorns did what was needed to earn a share of the Big 12 regular season championship, sweeping sixth-ranked West Virginia this weekend. The sweep also guaranteed the Longhorns the number one seed in the upcoming Big 12 Tournament, which starts in Arlington on Wednesday.

The series against the Mountaineers served as a showcase of the bats for the Longhorns, as the team was able to score 29 runs on 36 hits in just three games. Left fielder Porter Brown led the team with 9 RBI's throughout the series, while notching one of the team's six home runs over the series.

The Longhorns are also gaining steam at the perfect time, winning eight of their last 10 games and 11 of their last 15.

The Longhorns will begin their Big 12 Tournament run with a matchup against the 8-seeded Kansas Jayhawks at 12:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday. With a win, they'll face the winner of the matchup between 4-seed TCU and 5-seed Kansas State. A loss would mean they face the loser, with the loser of that matchup being eliminated.