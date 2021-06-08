How to watch: Texas Longhorns baseball hosts NCAA Super Regional round of tournament

UT earned the No. 2 national seed for the NCAA tournament after recording a 42-15 record and winning a share of the Big 12 regular season championship.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas baseball team will host an NCAA Super Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field starting on June 12.

UT will host the University of South Florida (USF) Bulls, who won the Gainesville, Florida, regional.

Texas (45-15) swept Southern, Arizona State and Fairfield in the NCAA Austin Regional to advance to the Super Regional. The Longhorns will be playing in their 11th Super Regional and have a 15-6 record all-time in Super Regional play, according to Texas Athletics.

USF (31-28) defeated Florida, Miami and South Alabama to win the Gainesville Regional and advance to the program’s first Super Regional. The Bulls won the American Athletic Conference Tournament to advance to the NCAA postseason and have won seven of their last nine games.

All-session tickets, priced at $45, are on sale online to the general public at TexasSports.com/Tickets . If any tickets remain, single-session tickets priced at $15 will go on sale online at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 12. All tickets will be sent via mobile delivery.

UT was also selected as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the Super Regional will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Here is a look at the schedule for Austin's regional tournament:

Saturday, June 12

Game 1

Texas vs. USF 8 p.m. | TV: ESPNU



Sunday, June 13

Game 2

Texas vs. USF 8 p.m. | TV: ESPN2/ESPNU



Monday, June 14

Game 3 (*if necessary)

Texas vs. USF 3 p.m. or 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN2/ESPNU

