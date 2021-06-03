How to watch: Texas Longhorns baseball hosts NCAA Regional round of tournament

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas baseball team will host an NCAA Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the 27th time, starting on June 4.
UT was also selected as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Monday. The other top-four seeds were Arkansas, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
In UT's region, the Longhorns will host Arizona State, Fairfield and Southern University.
The Austin regional winner will meet the Gainesville, Florida, regional winner. The Florida Gators (38-20) are the host and No. 15 overall seed. They'll open regional play against South Florida (28-27), while Miami (32-19) will take on South Alabama (33-20) in the other regional opener in Gainesville.
Here is a look at the schedule for Austin's regional tournament:
Friday, June 4
Game 1
- No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Southern University
- 1 p.m. | TV: Longhorn Network
Game 2
- No. 3 Fairfield vs. No. 2 Arizona State
- 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN3
Saturday, June 5
Game 3
- Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
- 1 p.m. | TV: TBD
Game 4
- Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
- 6 p.m. | TV: TBD
Sunday, June 6
Game 5
- Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3
- 1 p.m. | TV: TBD
Game 6
- Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5
- 7 p.m. | TV: TBD
Monday, June 7
Game 7
- If the Game 4 winner loses Game 6, the two teams play again Monday at 3 p.m. Winner advances to the super regional.
- TV: TBD
