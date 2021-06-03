x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Longhorns

How to watch: Texas Longhorns baseball hosts NCAA Regional round of tournament

UT earned the No. 2 national seed for the NCAA tournament after recording a 42-15 record and winning a share of the Big 12 regular season championship.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas baseball team will host an NCAA Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the 27th time, starting on June 4. 

UT was also selected as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Monday. The other top-four seeds were Arkansas, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. 

In UT's region, the Longhorns will host Arizona State, Fairfield and Southern University. 

RELATED: Texas baseball selected as NCAA Regional host, No. 2 overall seed in tournament

The Austin regional winner will meet the Gainesville, Florida, regional winner. The Florida Gators (38-20) are the host and No. 15 overall seed. They'll open regional play against South Florida (28-27), while Miami (32-19) will take on South Alabama (33-20) in the other regional opener in Gainesville.

Here is a look at the schedule for Austin's regional tournament: 

Friday, June 4 

Game 1

  • No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Southern University 
    • 1 p.m. | TV: Longhorn Network

Game 2

  • No. 3 Fairfield vs. No. 2 Arizona State 
    • 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN3

Saturday, June 5

Game 3

  • Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 
    • 1 p.m. | TV: TBD

Game 4

  • Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 
    • 6 p.m. | TV: TBD

Sunday, June 6

Game 5

  • Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3
    • 1 p.m. | TV: TBD

Game 6

  • Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 
    • 7 p.m. | TV: TBD 

Monday, June 7

Game 7

  • If the Game 4 winner loses Game 6, the two teams play again Monday at 3 p.m. Winner advances to the super regional. 
    • TV: TBD

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

NFL pledges to halt 'race-norming,' review Black concussion settlement claims

Ronaldo wants US court to dismiss Vegas rape hush-money case

USFL relaunching next year, four decades after its birth