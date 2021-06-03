How to watch: Texas Longhorns baseball hosts NCAA Regional round of tournament

UT earned the No. 2 national seed for the NCAA tournament after recording a 42-15 record and winning a share of the Big 12 regular season championship.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas baseball team will host an NCAA Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the 27th time, starting on June 4.

UT was also selected as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Monday. The other top-four seeds were Arkansas, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

In UT's region, the Longhorns will host Arizona State, Fairfield and Southern University.

The Austin regional winner will meet the Gainesville, Florida, regional winner. The Florida Gators (38-20) are the host and No. 15 overall seed. They'll open regional play against South Florida (28-27), while Miami (32-19) will take on South Alabama (33-20) in the other regional opener in Gainesville.

Here is a look at the schedule for Austin's regional tournament:

Friday, June 4

Game 1

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Southern University 1 p.m. | TV: Longhorn Network



Game 2

No. 3 Fairfield vs. No. 2 Arizona State 6 p.m. | TV: ESPN3



Saturday, June 5

Game 3

Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 1 p.m. | TV: TBD



Game 4

Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 6 p.m. | TV: TBD



Sunday, June 6

Game 5

Loser of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 3 1 p.m. | TV: TBD



Game 6

Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5 7 p.m. | TV: TBD



Monday, June 7

Game 7

If the Game 4 winner loses Game 6, the two teams play again Monday at 3 p.m. Winner advances to the super regional. TV: TBD



PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:



