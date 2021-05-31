Texas baseball selected as NCAA Regional host, No. 2 overall seed in tournament

In 2018, Texas hosted a Regional and Super Regional on the way to the program's 36th trip to the College World Series.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas baseball team will host an NCAA Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field for the 27th time, starting on June 4.

UT was also selected as the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the NCAA announced Monday. The other top-four seeds were Arkansas, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

In UT's region, the Longhorns will host Arizona State, Fairfield and Southern University.

Texas enters the NCAA Regional round with a 42-15 overall record and 17-7 Big 12 record. UT won the regular-season Big 12 Championship but was bounced from the Big 12 Tournament by Oklahoma State.

This year will mark the team's second NCAA Regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in the last four seasons, according to Texas Athletics. In 2018, Texas hosted a Regional and Super Regional on the way to the program's 36th trip to the College World Series. UT ultimately lost to Arkansas and Florida in that College World Series in 2018.

All-session tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at TexasSports.com/Tickets . Fans can purchase parking in advance at Click and Park beginning at noon on Monday, May 31. If available, single-session tickets will go on sale Friday, June 4, at 9 a.m.