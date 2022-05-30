Texas baseball hosting 37th NCAA regional

UT will play Air Force on Friday at 1 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — It is selection day for the NCAA baseball tournament, and for the 37th time, the Texas Longhorns will host a regional.

Texas is making its 61st NCAA tournament appearance, and the Longhorns were selected as a nine seed.

The other teams coming to Austin are Louisiana Tech, Dallas Baptist and Air Force, whom Texas will play on Friday at 1 p.m. – a familiar opponent for the Longhorns. The two teams met earlier this season in April, and Air Force put up a combined 24 runs over the Longhorns.

Head coach David Pierce told KVUE on Monday how difficult it's going to be to go up against them again.

“This is a potential first-rounder we're going to face in game one, and you guys had a great look at their offense, and so I like our position being a nine,” he said. “I think we've got one of the toughest four seeds in the country with a very good ace.”