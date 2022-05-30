x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Longhorns

Texas baseball hosting 37th NCAA regional

UT will play Air Force on Friday at 1 p.m.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — It is selection day for the NCAA baseball tournament, and for the 37th time, the Texas Longhorns will host a regional.

Texas is making its 61st NCAA tournament appearance, and the Longhorns were selected as a nine seed.

The other teams coming to Austin are Louisiana Tech, Dallas Baptist and Air Force, whom Texas will play on Friday at 1 p.m. – a familiar opponent for the Longhorns. The two teams met earlier this season in April, and Air Force put up a combined 24 runs over the Longhorns.

Head coach David Pierce told KVUE on Monday how difficult it's going to be to go up against them again.

“This is a potential first-rounder we're going to face in game one, and you guys had a great look at their offense, and so I like our position being a nine,” he said. “I think we've got one of the toughest four seeds in the country with a very good ace.”

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Hamilton Pool partial reopening to swimmers faces delay

U.S. Marshals release photos of escaped inmate's tattoos

Family, friends mourning loss of former TCU football star, NFL player Jeff Gladney after Dallas crash