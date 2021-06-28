Texas Athletics ends 2020-21 season with 13 NCAA top-10 finishes

UT claimed three NCAA Championships, seven Top-3 and nine Top-5 NCAA finishes, and tied a league record with 13 Big 12 Conference titles.

With the conclusion of baseball, the University of Texas (UT) athletics 2020-21 season is officially over, and the Longhorns had a calendar year to remember.

Of the university's 20 athletics programs, 13 of them finished in the NCAA top 10 for their respective sports. UT won three national championships – seven of the 20 made top three, nine of the 20 made top five, and 13 of the 20 finished at least top 10.

Other top-tier finishes by UT's athletics programs include: women's swimming and diving (third), men's tennis (tied for third), women's golf (tied for fifth), men's outdoor track and field (tied for sixth), women's outdoor track and field (tied for seventh), women's indoor track and field (eighth) and softball (tied for ninth).

UT also tied its own league record by earning 13 Big 12 Conference titles, university officials said. Texas also won 13 Big 12 Conference titles in 2005-06.

Here is a look at Texas's athletics season in all 20 sports:

Men's Cross Country: DNC

Women's Cross Country: DNC

Soccer: DNQ

Volleyball: NCAA runner-up

Football: Won Alamo Bowl; finished No. 19 in final AP poll

Women's Indoor Track & Field: Eighth at NCAA Championships

Men's Indoor Track & Field: 14th at NCAA Championships

Women's Swimming and Diving: Third at NCAA Championships

Men's Swimming and Diving: NCAA Champions

Women's Basketball: Tied for Fifth (Elite Eight)

Men's Basketball: Tied for 33rd (NCAA Round of 64), No. 9 in final AP poll

Men's Tennis: Tied for Third (NCAA Semifinals)

Women's Tennis: NCAA Champions

Women's Golf: Tied for Third (NCAA Quarterfinals)

Rowing: NCAA Champions

Softball: Tied for Ninth (NCAA Super Regionals)

Men's Golf: Tied for 25th at NCAA Championships

Men's Outdoor Track and Field: Tied for Sixth at NCAA Championships

Women's Outdoor Track and Field: Tied for Seventh at NCAA Championships

Baseball: Tied for Third (College World Series semifinals)