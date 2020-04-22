AUSTIN, Texas — With the spring sports calendar canceled and fall sports surrounded by a cloud of uncertainty, the Texas athletic department is still trying to bring Longhorns fans together in creative ways.

On Wednesday, Texas Athletics announced a virtual tailgate event, "My Texas Tailgate," scheduled for Friday, May 1.

The all-day celebration of Texas athletics will feature appearances from prominent alumni, coaches and players from every varsity sport, as well as spotlight the tailgate traditions of Longhorns fans. The virtual tailgate will take place across multiple platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Longhorn Network, Austin Radio Network and at TexasSports.com.

"During these difficult times, we miss seeing all of you on a daily basis, whether that’s on campus, in the stands, or when our teams travel across the country," athletic director Chris Del Conte said. "My Texas Tailgate will be an awesome opportunity for all of us to come together for the biggest burnt orange virtual tailgate in history."

A full schedule of programming will be announced in the coming days.

Texas Athletics provided the following framework for what the day will look like:

Programming featuring current student-athletes and head coaches from every team

Special appearances by prominent Longhorn alumni

Longhorn Network will air many of the best Longhorns games of the 2019-20 season as voted by the fans. Submit your vote today online at TexasSports.com (deadline to vote is April 26 at 12 p.m. CST).

Longhorn City Limits presented by ATX The Brand, featuring a collection of performances from several artists close to the Longhorn Family

Share your favorite tailgating recipe with all of Longhorn Nation for inclusion in the My Texas Tailgate Virtual Cookbook alongside coaches and student-athletes. Submit today online at TexasSports.com (deadline is April 26 at 12 p.m. CST).

Beginning April 22, daily Longhorns apparel and merchandise specials from the Texas Longhorns Official Team Shop, leading up to an all-day My Texas Tailgate promotion on May 1.

