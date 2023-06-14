Texas A&M, Georgia highlight Texas' 2024 SEC opponents

Texas and Oklahoma's entry into the SEC in 2024 will see the elimination of divisions in the conference as part of the realignment.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns will enter the SEC in 2024, and their first season in college football's premier conference will see the revival of a number of legendary rivalries, as well as a potential three-time defending champion coming to DKR.

The Longhorns will face eight SEC opponents in 2024; at home, the Longhorns will face Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, and Mississippi State.

Highlighting the 2024 home matchups is undoubtedly Georgia, the current two-time College Football National Champions who oddsmakers currently favor to win a third in a row.

On the road, the Longhorns will reignite a pair of rivalries with Texas A&M and Arkansas, as well as traveling to Nashville to face Vanderbilt. The Longhorns will also face Oklahoma in the annual Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, where they will be designated as the "road" team.

2024 will be the Longhorns' first season in the SEC, as part of an overarching conference realignment in college football. Texas and Oklahoma agreed to join the SEC in 2021 in a move that predicated a radical conference realignment in college sports.

A year after Texas and Oklahoma's announcement, USC and UCLA announced their intent to leave the PAC-12 to join Big 10, which will see the two Los Angeles-based schools also begin play in their new conference in 2024.

The actual schedule for the 2024 season will be released sometime in early 2024.

The announcement of opponents had been awaited for a while, and now Longhorns fans can look ahead to what will undoubtedly be an intriguing and exhilarating 2024 SEC season.