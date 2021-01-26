Texas AD Del Conte named to CFP Selection Committee

The Texas athletic director will now have a say in selecting the top four college football teams and assigning them to semifinal games.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte now has a voice in selecting the top four teams for the College Football Playoff.

Del Conte was named one of five new members to the Selection Committee, the CFP Management Committee Executive Director Bill Hancock announced Tuesday.

He joins Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart, North Carolina State Athletic Director Boo Corrigan, Virginia Union Athletic Director Joe Taylor and former Nebraska lineman Will Shields as the new members.

Each will begin three-year terms starting this spring.

“Mitch, Boo, Chris, Will and Joe will continue the integrity that has been the committee’s hallmark through our seven seasons,” Hancock said in a statement. “Their knowledge, experience and character, along with their love of the sport of college football, will make the transition seamless.”

The five new members will replace Joe Castiglione, Ken Hatfield, Ronnie Lott, Todd Stansbury and Scott Stricklin, whose terms have expired.

Del Conte's new role means he, along with the rest of the CFP Selection Committee, will be responsible for selecting the top four teams in college football and assigning them to semifinal games. They are also tasked with ranking the other top 25 teams.

The committee meets in-person beginning late in the football season and produces a ranking of the top 25 teams each week leading up to its final selections.

Texas has not made an appearance in the College Football Playoff since its inception in 2014.