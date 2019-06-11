AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Athletics announced it would recognize three United States Army soldiers who were awarded the Medal of Honor in a special ceremony as a part of its Veterans Recognition/Salute to the Military game week.

UT will honor Col. Neel Kearby, Col. John Morgan and 1st Lt. Russell Steindam in the ceremony.

Col. Kearby of Wichita Falls, Texas, was awarded the Medal of Honor on Oct. 11, 1943. Col. Morgan, from Vernon, Texas, was awarded the Medal of Honor on July 28, 1943. Native Austinite 1st Lt. Steindam was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor on Dec. 16, 1971.

The Medal of Honor is the United States' highest and most prestigious personal military decoration that may be awarded to recognized U.S. military service members who have distinguished themselves by acts of valor. The medal is normally awarded by the President of the United States in the name of the U.S. Congress.

According to the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, there have been more than 3,500 recipients awarded from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Thursday's event will be held at 3 p.m. at the Frank Denius Veterans Memorial Plaza and feature the annual laying of the wreath ceremony to honor all veterans, Texas Athletics said in a press release.

For Saturday's game, Texas will continue its veterans tributes with the Golden Knights Parachute Team dropping into Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, a Navy F-18 flyover and Gen. John Murray serving as Texas' honorary captain.

Texas Athletics also offered 150 free tickets to military service personnel to attend the Texas-Kansas State.

Kickoff for the game is at 2:30 p.m. and the weather will be in the mid-60s for Saturday afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

