RUSTON, La. — While addressing his alma mater, Terry Bradshaw made comments about the Texas football program and starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

"One year, they signed three 5A quarterbacks. Two are now gone and the one that's playing [Ehlinger], he ain't that good," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw continued to call out the former five-star recruit.

"I'm like really, 5A?" Bradshaw said. "They go there, and they can't throw the football. I'll take our boys any day."

The Texas Longhorns, however, weren't phased by Bradshaw's comments.

The university tweeted on Friday writing, "Think we're fine. #HookEm."

Louisiana Tech will open their season at Texas on August 31.

