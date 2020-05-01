WACO, Texas — When opening Big 12 Conference play at home, the Bears are perfect under Scott Drew.

No. 6 Baylor beat Texas, 59-44, at the Ferrell Center on Saturday in the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams.

MaCio Teague led all scorers with 21 on the night, adding 6 rebounds and an assist and steal.

The Bears won the game in spite of shooting a mere 31.3%, holding Texas to a 34.6% from the floor.

"I think both teams struggled to shoot because of the defense," Baylor coach Scott Drew said.

Jared Butler added 13 points as the only other Baylor scorer in double figures.

For Texas, Jericho Sims led the way with 13 points, as Courtney Ramey added 11 off the bench. At 44 points, it's Texas' lowest scoring output in the Shaka Smart era (since the 2015-16 season).

The Longhorns drop to 10-3 overall, 0-1 in Big 12 play and next host Oklahoma (10-3, 1-0) at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bears improve to 11-1, 1-0 and next visit No. 22 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders blew out Oklahoma State on Saturday, 85-50. That tip is set for 8 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 7.