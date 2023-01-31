Healthy Taylor Jones key for Texas women's basketball

The transfer forward has already missed nine games this season with a lower body injury but recently returned and is making a huge difference for the Longhorns.

AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a long health journey for Texas women's basketball transfer forward Taylor Jones.

"I am finally feeling comfortable coming back from my injury and feeling comfortable in my offensive game," Jones said recently.

When her body is healthy, so is her game, and her game is tough to stop.

"The kid has a chance to be really good, but we have to get her healthy," Texas women's basketball head coach Vic Schaefer said.

Right now, staying healthy is the Dallas native's unhealthy obsession.

"I'm healthy right now, healthy enough to play, so I'm just thankful to be out there," Jones added.

There is nothing quite like perspective when what you love gets taken away.

"I was out for a good amount of time," said Jones. "Came back. Had to sit out again."

This is Jones' first season at Texas. She spent the first three years of her collegiate career at Oregon State. Last year, Jones had shoulder surgery and missed 21 games with the Beavers. This season in Austin, the transfer forward has already missed nine games with a lower body injury.

"I'm not going to get all comfortable," said Schaefer. "Seems like every time I get comfortable and think, 'OK, she's back. We can rely on her,' something happens."

But what's happening now is why Schaefer recruited Jones to the Forty Acres.

"For me, I think it is just gaining my confidence," Jones said.

And a confident Taylor Jones is a dangerous Taylor Jones. She's scored in double-figures in three straight games, which also happen to be three straight wins for the Longhorns. Jones is averaging 15 points and six rebounds during that three-game stretch.

"I'm hopeful she can sustain what she's doing right now," Schaefer said.

"I think we are building a lot of team chemistry," added Jones. "I think it is a really promising sign for what this team is going to do in the future."

The Longhorns (16-6, 7-2 Big 12) are currently ranked No. 24 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll and sit atop the conference standings.

Next up: No. 24 Texas visits West Virginia 6 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN+.

