Major college athletics still don't have an exact return date, but the Texas community came together in a big way on Friday for an all-day virtual celebration of Longhorns athletics.

Part of that was an at-home workout routine devised by UT strength and conditioning coach, Andrea Hudy.

Hudy's home workout doesn't require any equipment, but she found household items along the way to make things more resistant.

The workout is a replay of many of the Shelter in Shape greatest hits, like push-ups, lunges and air squats.

New moves were also introduced like imaginary jump rope, side-plank hikers and one-legged lifts.

Other Texas coaches sent in their own at-home workouts.

Basketball coach Shaka Smart is doing 100 burpees a day for 30 straight days.

Volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott challenged his wife to a match in their backyard sand court.

And baseball coach David Pierce went for a swim in his full uniform.

Jake's workout then took a turn, as he tried to find ways to add weight, the goal being to let the Texas coaches know he too wanted to be great.

Two water bottles were enough to get in a good bicep and shoulder workout ... while a suitcase filled with shoes worked for ab training.

What can you brainstorm without equipment that's formal?

One thing is for certain: we're all going to be pretty fit once everything's back to normal.

Shelter in Shape with Jake is a weekly segment where KVUE sports reporter Jake Garcia will take you through his at-home or socially-distant workout of the day and shares his favorite viewer submissions.

The rules are simple.

Any athletic activity is accepted.

Submissions are open to the Austin area and beyond.

Email your workout videos to jgarcia@kvue.com or send them to @Jake_M_Garcia on Twitter or @jakegarciakvue on Instagram.

