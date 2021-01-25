Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart tests positive for COVID-19

The announcement comes as the men's basketball team is scheduled to host Oklahoma on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns men's basketball head coach Shaka Smart has tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed in a statement released Monday.

“I tested positive for COVID and am in isolation away from our team and my family. I am working remotely and look forward to rejoining our team in person when it is safe to do so,” Smart's statement read.

The announcement comes as the men's basketball team is scheduled to host Oklahoma on Tuesday. The Longhorns have not played since their 82-67 win against Kansas State on Jan. 16. Both the games against Iowa State on Jan. 20 and TCU on Jan. 23 were postponed due to COVID-19.

The Longhorns are currently ranked No. 5 in the country with a 11-2 overall record and are 5-1 in the Big 12.