Sam Ehlinger named to 2020 Davey O'Brien Award watch list

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Longhorns senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger was named to the 2020 Davey O’Brien Award’s preseason watch list on Tuesday.
The Davey O’Brien Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback. In 1977, the award recognized the top player in the southwest and was won by Earl Campbell.
Outside of Campbell, two Texas quarterbacks in Longhorns program history have won the award: Vince Young in 2005 and Colt McCoy in 2009. McCoy was also a Davey O’Brien Award finalist in 2008, according to Texas Athletics.
Ehlinger, entering his final season as UT's signal caller, has started all 27 games for Texas over the past two seasons and leads all active FBS quarterbacks in completions (571), attempts (879), passing yards (6,955), total offense (8,100) and total touchdowns (80) since the start of the 2018 season, team officials said.
He is also the only FBS player to account for at least 50 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons, according to Texas Athletics.
In 2019, Ehlinger accounted for 4,326 yards of total offense – 3,663 passing and 663 rushing – the second most in school history. He was also responsible for 39 total touchdowns – 32 passing and seven rushing – the No. 3 mark in UT history. UT officials said he is the only player in Texas football history to record multiple seasons with at least 35 total touchdowns.
Sixteen semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award will be unveiled on Nov. 10. From that list, three finalists will be selected on Nov. 24. The 2020 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Dec. 10, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
