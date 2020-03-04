AUSTIN, Texas — It was the talk of the sports world on Twitter when ESPN re-aired the classic 2006 Rose Bowl matchup between the Texas Longhorns and USC Trojans.

USC was the undefeated, two-time defending national champions and was being dubbed one of the greatest college football teams to ever be assembled. Texas was a seven-point dog to the Trojans. USC entered the season as the overwhelming favorite to win the national championship at nearly +160. The Longhorns were a contender at 8-1.

On Twitter, re-living the hype of the game 14 years later felt just as real and iconic as Jan. 4, 2006.

Celebrities, media, former players who competed in the game - even current players who don burnt orange now and saw the game when they were children - all reminisced about the classic game at "The Granddaddy of Them All."

We all know how the game ended ... with arguably one of the most iconic calls in college football history. It was fourth and five with the national championship on the line.

Iconic, indeed.

