AUSTIN, Texas —

Social distancing is hard, especially when it keeps you from seeing your best friend.

But, Bentley Cotton and Macy Fox are well prepared. They've already been through a form of social distancing once ... this time it's actually bringing them closer.

Cotton and Fox grew up together.

"We're similar in the best ways," Fox said.

The two have been friends since they were 7 years old, bonded by the game of golf.

“We both like to hunt, fish and play golf and not many girls out there like that so I think that definitely brings us closer together,” Cotton said.

Yet, when it came time to pick a high school, they went in very different directions— Cotton to Westlake, Fox to Lake Travis.

They stayed friends though, surviving the social distancing created by attending rival schools.

Bentley Cotton (left) and Macy Fox (right) attended rival high schools, but will reunite as roommates this fall at the University of Texas.

“It probably grew us closer together," Cotton said. "It didn’t impact (our friendship) much. We got to play a lot more together.”

“I guess competing against each other for so long at such a high level, we just tried to make each other better," Fox said. "We still kept our friendship throughout it because we wanted the best for each other.”

When it comes to college golf, that won't be a concern. What's best for one, will be best for the other.

“I was actually committed to Baylor my freshman year and I de-committed last summer and decided to pick Texas and I could not be more excited to go there,” Cotton said.

“I was so excited. I knew it was going to be a lot of fun having her through this college experience,” said Fox, who decided to enroll early at Texas to prepare herself for the lifestyle of a Division I student athlete.

“We just knew right off the bat we were going to be roommates,” Cotton added.

Cotton and Fox go from rivals to roommates, as the next chapter of their friendship begins in the fall of 2020.

"It’s exactly what you want when going to college," Fox said. "You want your best friends and you want to be on a great team, your best chance to win a national championship with the closest people.”

