AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff for the Red River Showdown isn't until 11 a.m. on Saturday, but the ripples from the atmosphere surrounding the game can already be felt.

All week long, both teams have been creating and sharing videos on social media, bringing light to the hype surrounding one of the greatest rivalries in college football.

If by some off chance you haven't got chills thinking about the Red River Showdown yet, watching the videos posted to Texas and Oklahoma's Twitter pages certainly will do the job. This game is just different than the others. The players know it. The coaches know it. We all know it.

Got goosebumps yet?

Yeah, same here.

For an in-depth look at the 100-plus year history of this illustrious rivalry, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Forecast: Red River Showdown

Red River Showdown: Battle of Heisman candidate QBs – Ehlinger vs. Hurts?

Red River Showdown: The history behind the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry

Be prepared for Texas-sized Red River Showdown ticket prices

'Treat them all the same and prepare' | Jalen Hurts not phased by Red River Showdown hype

Red River Showdown: Tom Herman shares memories, opinions of 'one of greatest rivalries in college football'

Oklahoma Sooners will not do 'Horns Down' symbol in 2019 Red River Showdown, Riley says