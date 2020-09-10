Red River Showdown: Gov. Abbott, Gov. Stitt wager BBQ on UT-OU game

The governors for Texas and Oklahoma added some heat to the Red River Showdown rivalry with a friendly, tasty wager on the UT-OU game.

AUSTIN, Texas — Betting barbecue on the Texas-Oklahoma game?

That's the friendly wager the governors of both Texas and Oklahoma have before Saturday's Red River Showdown – aside from the Governor's Cup obviously being on the line as well.

As one of the many traditions of the UT-OU game, the Governor's Cup gets to go home with the winning state's governor and be on display for the rest of the year.

In 2020, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted out an extra friendly wager.

"Hey Gov. Abbott, Gov. Kevin Stitt here. Looking forward to seeing you in the OU-Texas game tomorrow on the sidelines. I wanted to make a little wager with you. I'll put up Oklahoma prime ribeye and Milo's Tea. Just let me know if you're in. Boomer Sooner. Horns down," Stitt said in the video.

Abbott quickly responded an hour later tweeting, "I’m in. Texas will beat @OU_Football just like 2 years ago. I’ll wager the best BBQ in America—knowing that I’ll be the one eating it."

We'll see who will take home the Governor's Cup this season and who will be forced to eat the other state's barbecue.

The No. 22 Texas Longhorns take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday in the 116th Red River Showdown. For live updates from the 2020 Red River Showdown, click here.