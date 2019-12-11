WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Talk about good sportsmanship! When the Texas men's basketball team played Purdue in Indiana this weekend, Purdue's fans did something special for one special Longhorn.

When leukemia survivor Andrew Jones checked in for Texas, the Purdue fans held up signs that read "Welcome back, AJ" and hung a banner that read "Andrew Jones is unstoppable."

It was a display of compassion and support that did not go unnoticed by UT's head coach.

"They made this terrific sign, which I'm sure you saw, and it was a combination of their logo and our logo and it said 'Andrew Jones is unstoppable,'" Shaka Smart said. "And we're getting ready to play Purdue, they're getting ready to play Andrew Jones and his teammates ... So. it was awesome because you don't typically expect people to understand within the game that certain things are larger."

Up next for Jones and the rest of the Longhorns is a showdown with California Baptist at the Frank Erwin Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

