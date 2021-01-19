Pete Kwiatkowski leaves Washington to be Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator: Report

Washington was a top-three scoring defense in the Pac 12 every year since Kwiatkowski joined the staff from Boise State in 2014.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns are expected to hire Washington's Pete Kwiatkowski as the University of Texas' new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, according to multiple reports.

Kwiatkowski's Huskies defense was the No. 1 ranked Pac 12 defense in both points-allowed and yards-allowed in four seasons from 2015 to 2018. The defense was first in yards-allowed (346.3) and second in points-allowed (25.0) in 2020.

SOURCE: #Texas is set to hire #Washington defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski as UT's new DC. @Softykjr first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 19, 2021

Among the notable NFL players coached under Kwiatkowski at Washington are: Budda Baker, Sidney Jones, Hau'oli Kikaha, Kevin King, Byron Murphy, Marcus Peters, Taylor Rapp, Danny Shelton, Shaq Thompson and Vita Vea, who were all picked in either the first or second round of the NFL Draft.