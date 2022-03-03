'Pack the Drum' | Coach Schaefer, Nyle Maxwell, Michael Huff each pledge $10K to NLP program if 10K fans attend last women's basketball game

The Neighborhood Longhorns Program (NLP) was created to increase student retention and provide unique campus experiences for economically disadvantaged students.

AUSTIN, Texas — The last Texas Longhorns women's basketball game in the Frank Erwin Center – also known as "The Drum" – is Saturday, March 5, against Oklahoma State, and the university is pulling out all the stops to "Pack the Drum."

Head coach Vic Schaefer has pledged that if 10,000 fans come to the final game at the Frank Erwin Center, he will donate $10,000 to The Neighborhood Longhorns Program (NLP). UT football legend Michael Huff and Nyle Maxwell have also pledged to match Schaefer's commitment, so NLP will receive $30,000 if 10,000 fans come to the game. Tickets to the final game are $1.

Breaking news! Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships just matched our $10,000 pledge to the Neighborhood Longhorns Program. Let’s get it done Longhorn Family. That’s $30K for 10,000 fans. Let’s Go!!! #CoachHuffy247 #HookEm — Vic Schaefer (@CoachVic_UT) March 3, 2022

Other freebies included at the final women's basketball game include:

1,000 free T-shirts (all fans eligible)

500 free Whataburger hub chubs (for students only)

500 free senior posters

More day-of surprises

Tipoff from the Frank Erwin Center is scheduled for 1 p.m. From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., kids can enjoy free inflatables and face painters at the Denton Cooley Pavilion. There will also be an all-day happy hour for adults ($5 domestic beer and $6 imported beer).

At halftime, more than 75 female Longhorns champions and Olympians will be honored. This will happen after a halftime baby race.

NLP is the premier educational outreach program for the University of Texas offering economically disadvantaged second through eighth graders the opportunity to envision attending college through incentives and scholarships, according to the program's website. For more information about NLP, click here.

The men's basketball team already played their final game in the Frank Erwin Center, which resulted in a 68-61 loss to No. 3 Baylor on Monday. UT's basketball teams will start playing at the newly constructed Moody Center in 2023. The Moody Center is scheduled to open in April.

