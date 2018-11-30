AUSTIN — Two Austin co-workers who have two very different opinions on sports face off.

Before the Red River rematch Saturday, Mark Kuster and Grant McLaughlin met up with KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro to try their hand at a little trivia.

Mark is a Texas fan while Grant is an Oklahoma fan.

Here's a few of the questions:

Hank: So UT and OU have only played twice in the same season in two separate years, which years were they?

Mark: 01 and 03, 1901 and 1903.

Hank: The two schools, how many times have they played and what is the overall record?

Mark: Texas has the most victories overall.

Grant: What is it? 120 meetings?

Hank: 113 meetings all time. UT is leading 62-46 with 5 ties.

Hank: This is the part where you get to have a little bit of fun. You now get to trash talk the other school. What do you got?

Mark: I'm not a trash talker, I say good luck to OU and I would enjoy seeing an OU-Alabama matchup if they end up winning.

Grant: For my perspective just as an OU fan just the last few years it's good to see Texas back because the rivalry is good when both teams are good.

Mark: It's a more exciting match up when you know either team could win and they have the talent to make it an exciting game.

Grant: You want to see the Sam Bradford-Colt McCoy match up with all pistols firing. You don't want to see someone get hurt.

Hank: So the last part was you had to say something nice but you kind but both of you jumped the gun. I think that's all we got time for. Gentleman, shake hands.

Both of them: Good luck!

The Big 12 Championship game will kickoff at 11 a.m. You can watch the game on KVUE.

