AUSTIN — For a second straight season, Texas lost to Maryland in the season opener.

Last Saturday’s 34-29 loss was as stunning and shocking for the Longhorns as it was for the UT fan base.

“I saw my teammates’ faces and saw them hurting,” said Texas defensive lineman Breckyn Hager.

The senior from Westlake said he had issues sleeping at home when the team returned late Saturday. But Hager said the next day each of his teammates were eager to move past the disappointment.

“These next three games are going to foreshadow our season,” said Hager.

The schedule is challenging. After this Saturday’s home opener vs. Tulsa, the Longhorns host USC and TCU before traveling to Kansas State, a team UT hasn’t defeated in Manhattan, Kansas, since 2002.

“I believe you’ll see a performance which will dictate the rest of the season,” said Hager.

Texas turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter. A pair of interceptions tossed by Sam Ehlinger and a fumble by graduate transfer running back Tre Watson.

“We left a lot of points on the board, but we also did some great things,” said Ehlinger.

We will find out if the Longhorns clean up the errors and soundly execute their offense on Saturday against Tulsa. Ehlinger said this offense is more productive up tempo, \he same style he ran while Todd Dodge’s quarterback at Westlake.

Random nugget:

Graduate transfer running back Watson has aspirations to become a collegiate athletic director.

