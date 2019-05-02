AUSTIN, Texas — The 14th-ranked Texas Longhorns were underdogs in their own house against No. 1 Baylor.

The Horns certainly played with a chip on their shoulder. Especially in the fourth quarter, when Texas dwindled a 21-point deficit to four points with under one minute to play.

The comeback attempt wasn't enough to win, but it did make Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey a tad nervous.

Texas head coach Karen Aston said she was proud of the fight her players showed despite careless mistakes in the first half.

"It was good for our team to show a little grit and a little character tonight," said Aston. "It's been something we've talked about a lot that we have to find a little more of. When we look back on this on film, we'll recognize some real particular moments in the game that we're going to wish we had back."

Texas committed 14 turnovers and were beat on the boards 41-28.

The 74-68 win pushes Baylor's Big 12 road win streak to 32. While Texas is now just 5-24 against No. 1 teams.

RELATED:

Sug’s buzzer beater was sweet for the Texas Longhorns

Texas women's basketball takes on #1 Baylor in Austin

Texas knocks off No. 11 Kansas, snapping 10-game losing streak to the Jayhawks