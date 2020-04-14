AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest Mock Draft (Mock Draft 4.0), where he projected the first and second round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

In the NFL Mock Draft 4.0, Kiper had a Texas Longhorns player going in the second round.

According to Kiper, Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay is projected to be taken with the 57th overall pick in the second round by the Los Angeles Rams. Kiper said wide receiver was not one of the Rams immediate needs, but due to a lack of second-round graded edge rushers or guards, which Kiper deems a need for LA, he predicted Duvernay will head west after the Rams traded away Brandin Cooks.

The Rams lost speed at the wide receiver position with the loss of Cooks and that's exactly what they'd be receiving – pun intended – in Duvernay, who ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Duvernay ranked third in the FBS in catches (106) and finished fifth in yards (1,386). Despite finishing in the top five in the country in both receptions and yards, Duvernay did not make it past the semifinalist cutoff for the Biletnikoff award. At the time of the announcement, Duvernay led the nation in receptions.

"Shocking," Herman said in a Nov. 18 press conference. "I don't know how you leave off a guy that is leading the Power Five in catches. Leading the country in broken tackles. Leading the country in third-down receptions. And you're telling me he's not in one of the 20 best wideouts in the country ... that's a shame. I don't know what the criteria is then. I'll have to call the committee that controls the Biletnikoff and say, 'What does a guy need to do?' At least as a semi-finalist. I don't know how that could happen."

