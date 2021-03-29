Texas women's basketball advance to Elite Eight after upsetting No. 2 seed Maryland

After two straight upsets, UT will take on No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Elite Eight.

SAN ANTONIO — The Cinderella run continues!

The Texas women's basketball team continued to keep the ball rolling in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, defeating the No. 2 seed Maryland in the Sweet Sixteen, 64-61.

The win came after UT defeated No. 3 seed UCLA, 71-62, in the second round. It was just the 16th time in school history that the Longhorns had made the Sweet Sixteen.

Four UT players scored in double figures: Charli Collier (16), Celeste Taylor (15), Joanne Allen-Taylor (14) and Kyra Lambert (10). UT overcame an early deficit after the Terrapins started the game on a 9-0 run. UT went into the half down 32-25.

However, a 24-point third quarter helped turn the tide in the Longhorns' favor. It was close down the stretch, but a clutch jumper from the elbow by Taylor tied the game 59-59 with just over a minute to go.

A layup from Lambert gave UT the lead with 45 seconds left, then free throws from Lambert, Taylor and Lauren Ebo iced the game.

""I can't wait to get back into the gym and get ready for the next game," Collier said on the ESPN broadcast.

UT will take on No. 1 seed South Carolina in the Elite Eight.