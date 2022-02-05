Texas Longhorns unveil Moody Center basketball court design

UT's men's and women's basketball teams will play at Moody Center starting this fall.

AUSTIN, Texas — The new home of Texas Longhorns basketball now has a court design.

On Monday, the Texas Longhorns shared a peek at the hardwood floor at Austin's new Moody Center.

The University of Texas at Austin's men's and women's basketball teams will play at Moody Center starting this fall. The teams played their final games at the Frank Erwin Center earlier this year.

Later Monday evening, the Texas Men's Basketball team shared a video of crews laying down the hardwood.

A design contest was held in October to determine what Moody Center's court should look like. Those submissions, plus input from head coaches Chris Beard and Vic Schaefer, resulted in the final design.

Four people won the submission contest. The winners, selected by a panel of judges, will receive complimentary tickets to men's and women's basketball home games this upcoming season.

