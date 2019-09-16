AUSTIN, Texas — ***NOTE: The video above depicts the reports Ed Orgeron gave media after the Texas game claiming the visitor locker room A/C did not work. Mike Gundy's comments are below.***

Texas' locker room A/C situation was a topic of discussion once again for the Longhorns' upcoming opponent.

In the second week since UT's game against LSU, the opposing head coach -- in this case Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy -- was asked about the A/C situation in the visiting locker room at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

"They have a nice facility. We've never had any problems with air," Gundy said to the Oklahoma media.

Gundy's comments come after LSU head coach Ed Orgeron claimed his team was without air conditioning in the visiting locker room for Saturday's showdown against Texas. Orgeron said he had talked to Louisiana Tech personnel and they alerted him to the possibility of being without AC.

Texas athletic director Chris del Conte responded with a statement later that same evening: "The comment today about lack of air conditioning in our visiting locker room is the first we've heard of any issues in that area," he said. "Our facilities staff did not receive any complaints from either Louisiana Tech or LSU, and we've confirmed that our air conditioning in the visiting locker room is in good working order."

RELATED: Tom Herman, Texas Longhorns eyeing 'Armageddon'-like challenge from Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas Longhorns football game against Oklahoma State to air on KVUE

Brian Davis, a sports writer for KVUE's media partner Austin American-Statesman, filed an open records request which showed the room temperatures on LSU game day ranged from 69.7 degrees to 72.7 degrees.

"So I did an open records request for the DKR locker room A/C temp," Davis tweeted. "Texas sent me an Excel spreadsheet showing temps ranged from 69.7 to 72.7 in 15-minute increments from 3:15-11:45.

Texas kicks off against Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. on KVUE.

Texas kicks off against Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. on KVUE.

KVUE