AUSTIN, Texas — With college basketball season only a few weeks away, Texas Longhorns fans have an opportunity to meet both the Men's and Women's Basketball teams before the football game against Kansas.

Fans will have the opportunity to say hi to the Longhorns while participating in interactive games, including Big Shot Basketball, Revolution Hoops, Vertical Jump, Perfect Pass and Measure Up with Hook 'Em! They can also take photos at the Texas Basketball GIF station that will be sent directly to their phones.

The "All For Texas Basketball Experience," located in front of the Etter-Arbin Alumni Center along San Jacinto Boulevard, begins at 1 p.m., according to Texas Athletics. The Men's Basketball team is scheduled to arrive at 3 p.m., and Women's Basketball will show up shortly afterward at 3:45 p.m.

RELATED:

UT, H-E-B, DropShot LLC announce professional tennis tournaments coming to Austin

Can you beat the KVUE Sports team in a Texas Longhorns pick 'em? Submit your predictions here.

Red River Showdown: The history behind the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry

It'll be the first opportunity to get the official 2019-20 Texas Basketball posters, as well.

BEVO BOULEVARD SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, OCT. 19

1 p.m.: Bevo Boulevard presented by H-E-B opens

1 p.m.: "All For Texas Basketball Experience" begins on Bevo Boulevard

2 p.m.: Texas Men's Swimming and Diving autograph session

3 p.m.: Bevo Parade presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance (line up at 2:45 p.m. at north entrance)

3 p.m.: Men's Basketball meet and greet at "All For Texas Basketball Experience"

3:45 p.m.: Women's Basketball meet and greet at "All For Texas Basketball Experience"

4 p.m.: Stadium Stampede (line up at 3:45 p.m. at north entrance)

4 p.m.: Stadium gates and all in-stadium Longhorn Foundation hospitality areas open

4 p.m.: Texas Rowing autograph session at Bevo Boulevard

5:30 p.m.: Bevo Boulevard presented by H-E-B closes

6 p.m.: Texas Football vs. Kansas kickoff

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas' Roschon Johnson growing in running back role after converting from quarterback

Longhorns injury report: Texas defense continues to be plagued with injuries after Red River Showdown

Tom Herman, Longhorns look to rebound against Kansas after Red River Showdown loss

Prince's former band, The Revolution, to headline Longhorn City Limits before Kansas Jayhawks game