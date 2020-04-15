AUSTIN, Texas — Want to donate to a good cause? It'd be a lot cooler if you did.

Celebrities, athletes and more are using their platforms to raise money through the All-In Challenge, including Austin's own Matthew McConaughey. The All-In Challenge is a digital fundraiser that helps feed those in need.

"Food insecurity is a mounting issue but never more important than during COVID-19 and the unprecedented shortage of food resources our nation is facing," the All-In Challenge website states.

So, what's in it for you? The award-winning actor is offering a Texas football experience where you can watch a University of Texas game on the sidelines with the Minister of Culture himself and his family.

Here's everything that's included:

One-night hotel stay

Round-trip airfare for winner and guest

Winner and one guest will come to Austin to join Matthew McConaughey and his family and friends at a University of Texas football game

Winner gets a Texas Longhorns game day package

Delivery Timing: Prize delivery time will be mutually agreed upon and determined at a later date when it is safe to do so.

The Austinite tweeted about the experience, challenging Jimmy Kimmel and Jonah Hill as well.

Funds raised through this auction will go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

You can enter for a chance to win online by clicking here.

