Longhorns brave chilly weather for tickets to UT vs Gonzaga game

Some dedicated Longhorns sat outside the center waiting to get their hands on tickets to Wednesday night's game.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Longhorns will hit the court against the Gonzaga University Bulldogs at the Moody Center.

Vice president and athletics director, Chris Del Conte, captured some excited Longhorn fans waiting in the chilly weather.

These boys were up at 5am getting ready for tonight Game at 8:30pm….Gotta love the passion! Enjoy the coffee and donuts men🤘🏽👊🏽 https://t.co/gENYzyv1vJ pic.twitter.com/1YgmMIQqQu — Chris Del Conte (@_delconte) November 16, 2022

The Longhorns are ranked 11 so far this season as they prepare to take on the number two Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. at the Moody Center. Those who are attending are asked to bring a clear bag. Under the center's clear bag policy, guests are allowed to have one clear bag up to 14 inches by 14 inches by 6 inches or one non-clear small clutch up to 5 inches by 9 inches by 1.5 inches. Those who do not follow the policy will not be allowed into the building.