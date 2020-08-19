Multiple Longhorns opt out of the 2020 football season

Several Texas football players will not take the field due to concerns about COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Aug. 5, the NCAA mandated that all student athletes must be allowed the opportunity to opt out of participation due to concerns about contracting COVID-19, and universities must honor the scholarship of any athlete who does choose this route.

“Our decisions place emphasis where it belongs — on the health and safety of college athletes.”



– NCAA President Mark Emmert pic.twitter.com/bIbVqiJM4V — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) August 5, 2020

Since that announcement, multiple Texas football players have decided to spend the year away from the team.

The first Texas player to announce his intention to opt out was running back Daniel Young. Head coach Tom Herman said of Young, "We absolutely support him ... and whatever he needs from us, he's going to get."

Longhorns who have opted out:

Daniel Young, running back (senior)

Marqez Bimage, defensive lineman (senior)

Rising senior from Brenham. Marquez backed-up Malcolm Roach last season, and could have been a big part of the d-line this year.



Coach Herman mentioned him, by name, in this week's presser, if memory serves correct. https://t.co/UreSE1FFWn — Jeff Jones (@JeffJonesSports) August 13, 2020

Willie Tyler, offensive lineman (RS sophomore)