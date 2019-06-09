AUSTIN, Texas — Many kids at Dell Children's Medical Center aren't able to go to the Texas vs. LSU football game on Sept. 7 – so the Longhorns came to them instead.

A pool was set up in the Dell Children's Healing Garden, and Larry's Fish Farm in Giddings supplied more than 300 fish to help fill it up.

The kids at the medical center got the chance to go fishing in the pool with the help of members of the Texas Longhorns football team.

"We really care about how the kids feel, that they see our faces," said UT defensive end Ta'Quon Graham. "We're smiling and taking pictures, you know, fishing with them, just having a good time."

The event was able to bring a lot of joy to the kids at Dell Children's.

RELATED:

Where to watch the UT vs. LSU football game in Austin

Before LSU matchup, Texas fans can snap a photo with Heisman Trophy and its former UT recipients

"I'm a big UT fan so it's fun to see the players out here ... I think it's really cool that they did this," Joe Simpson, a patient at the center, said. "It's going to be fun to see them play against LSU."

Larry Spitzenberger, the owner of Larry's Fish Farm, said it was all about putting smiles on the children's faces.

"This gives them the opportunity to get their stress off their mind," Spitzenberger said. "It gives them a little pleasure to bring out that smile they haven't had in days sometimes."

The children were also given a photo with the football players and a trophy for catching a fish.

"Just to see the happiness because we are around makes me feel pretty good, and I know it makes them feel pretty good as well," Graham said.

Kickoff for the game between Texas and LSU will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium. You can catch the game on KVUE!

WATCH: How burnt orange became the Texas Longhorns color

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

What to know as UT Austin prepares for ESPN College GameDay

Austin ISD leaders discuss suggestion to close 12 schools as part of new multi-year plan

Mother's boyfriend charged after 5-year-old Houston girl found dead in closet

Teen was picked up from school before man sexually assaulted her at Austin motel: Police