You can be in the crowd at a Longhorns game this season – in a socially distanced way

For $50, you can be part of Texas Football game day, 2020 style.

AUSTIN, Texas — This football season, the University of Texas at Austin is limiting the capacity of Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium to 25% to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But even if you can't sit in the stands, you can still be there for the games – sort-of.

Texas Athletics will release limited-edition "My Texas Fan Cutouts" that fans can purchase for $50. All you have to do is purchase your cutout, upload your favorite photo of yourself, a family member or a pet, get it approved and you'll be part of game day in a whole new way.

RELATED:

According to UT, the cutouts will be produced and installed in partnership with Ricoh, Texas Athletics' official provider of workplace technology. And the school says the money from the cutouts will be put to good use.

"By purchasing a Fan Cutout, you help supply health and safety resources to over 600 Texas student-athletes, including weekly COVID-19 testing, special health monitoring related to COVID-19, clean masks and face shields," UT said. "In addition, proceeds from Fan Cutouts provide newly necessary initiatives to support student-athlete success at Texas, such as virtual tutoring, grab n’ go meals, on-campus hand sanitization stations and assistance with digital course books and learning resources."

Click here to order your cutout. For tips on how to take your best photo, information on the photo approval process and a Q&A about the cutouts, click here.