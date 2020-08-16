University of Texas to limit stadium capacity to 25% for Longhorns' 2020 season

The previous plan was to limit the stadium to 50% capacity, but school leaders said in late July they were considering a 25% capacity model.

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said the Longhorns are moving ahead with a "safe, socially distanced seating plan" using 25% of Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium's capacity. Del Conte confirmed the plan in an email sent to season ticket holders on Sunday, according to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

This new plan is a cut from what the school was planning even just a few weeks ago, but it's not an entirely unexpected decision.

On July 20, Del Conte told season ticket holders that UT was planning to play with the stadium at 50% capacity in accordance with Gov. Greg Abbott's guidelines. Del Conte said at the time he anticipated being able to offer all season ticket holders seats for home games even with that limit in place.

Then a few days later, on July 29, Del Conte said the athletic department was "working closely with President [Jay] Hartzell and Chairman [Kevin] Eltife to explore a 25% capacity model at football games this fall." Del Conte said season ticket holders may not get their usual, exact seat but the university would do its best to place season ticket holders as close as possible to their usual seats.

DKR –Texas Memorial has a capacity of 100,119. That means under the new plan, the Longhorns are expected to play in front of around 25,000 fans.