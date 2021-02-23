Longhorns feed those in need

AUSTIN, Texas — After a dangerous winter storm wreaked havoc across Texas, several current and former University of Texas athletes and coaches donated their time, money and meals to those in need in Central Texas.
Texas Women's Basketball star Charli Collier (2018-current) purchased 50 pizzas at a West Campus pizza shop.
"Blessings come when you do nice things for people," Collier said. "I just wanted to spread that and be nice."
Former Longhorn (2011-2014) and current Seattle Seahawk Quandre Diggs purchased meals for those in need all over Central Texas including Pflugerville, Manor, Lakeway and other areas.
Michael Huff, a former player (2002-2005) and the current assistant director of player development for Texas Football, spent the days following the ice storm, paying for thousands of hot meals in Austin, Dallas, Irving, Fort Worth and San Antonio.
"So many people have been affected, so I want to just touch as many places as I can," Huff said.
Head football coach Steve Sarkisian purchased over 1,000 hot meals for health care workers and emergency personnel.
And Longhorn legend Colt McCoy (2005-2009) spent time on the Forty Acres helping provide free food and water to students.
