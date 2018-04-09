AUSTIN — The Texas football team has fallen out of the newest coaches poll.

Losing the season opener to Maryland has UT falling from #21 to completely out of the rankings, with 50 teams ahead of the Longhorns.

Alabama stays #1 with Clemson #2. Clemson plays Texas A&M in College Station this weekend.

Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma round out the top five.

Onto the home opener for the Horns

Texas plays unranked Tulsa this week and follows that with games against #12 USC, #16 TCU, #44 Kansas State and #5 Oklahoma.

1. Alabama (59)

2. Clemson (3)

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State (1)

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Auburn

8. Notre Dame

9. Stanford

10. Penn State

11. Washington

12. USC

13. Michigan State

14. Virginia Tech

15. LSU

16. TCU

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi State

19. Boise State

20. UCF

21. Miami

22. Michigan

23. Oklahoma State

24. South Carolina

25. Florida

Among the "others receiving votes" are Texas A&M, Houston, Iowa State and Kansas State.

Texas received no votes from the voting coaches around the country.

