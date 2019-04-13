AUSTIN, Texas — UT's modest two-game win streak was snapped Friday night.

Texas fell to Kansas State in the opener of this Big 12 series, 6-4.

The Wildcats outhit the Longhorns, 10-5, and managed to touch up UT's ace, Bryce Elder, early. Kansas State plated two first-inning runs.

Elder gave up two more runs in the sixth inning, a two-run bomb to Chris Ceballos, a shot over the left centerfield fence.

UT trailed 4-1 at that point.

The Longhorns rallied in the bottom half of that frame, trimming the lead to a single run, 4-3.

There were two bright spots in the loss for Texas though.

Pitcher Kamron Fields struck out three Wildcats in one-and-a-third innings of work, and UT outfielder Tate Shaw extended his hitting streak to eight games.

The Westlake High School product smacked an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Game 2 of this series is set to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Disch-Falk Field.

