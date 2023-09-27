Longhorns football gets commitment from another high-end 2024 recruit

Offensive tackle Brandon Baker is the top ranked offensive lineman in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fruitful recruiting season for the Texas Longhorns football team continues to get even better.

The Longhorns added another high profile recruit to its 2024 class earlier this week, as offensive tackle Brandon Baker committed to the program Sunday.

Baker, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle from Ontario, Calif., currently plays for national powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Baker committed to the Longhorns over offers from Ohio State, Florida State, Oregon and Nebraska.

Baker is considered a five-star recruit and the top offensive tackle in the 2024 class, according to recruiting website 247sports.com. ESPN gives him a four-star rating and ranks him as the second-highest offensive tackle and as the 39th best player in the class.

Baker joins what is an already incredible 2024 recruiting class that includes a fellow five-star recruit, edge rusher and Duncanville native Colin Simmons. The Longhorns also have commitments from five four-star and 11 three-star recruits this cycle.

Baker will join the Longhorns just as they kick off their inaugural season in the SEC.