AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Athletics announced March 31 it will televise classic football and men’s basketball games amid the cancellation of spring sports to do COVID-19.

The announcement came one day after Texas Athletics announced its radio network would re-broadcast and stream memorable UT football, men’s basketball and baseball games from the past decade.

Starting on April 1, Longhorn Network (LHN) will broadcast the 2006 Rose Bowl win for 24 consecutive hours, UT officials said. On April 4, LHN will air a full day of memorable men’s basketball wins from 2004 to 2011, including P.J. Tucker's buzzer-beater against Providence in 2004 and win over nationally-ranked Texas A&M in 2011.

On April 11 and 12, Texas Athletics said LHN will air a series of football and men’s basketball wins over Texas A&M, including the 2011 match up when Justin Tucker kicked the game-winning field goal.

On April 17, LHN will broadcast a few memorable bowl game wins. On April 19, LHN will re-live the days of Texas' wins over former Big 12 rival Nebraska.

Here is a full schedule of the classics to re-air on Longhorn Network:

April 4 (men’s basketball classics): 11 a.m. CT - 2004 men's basketball vs. Providence 1 p.m. CT - 2006 men's basketball vs. LSU 3 p.m. CT - 2007 men's basketball vs. Texas A&M 5 p.m. CT - 2010 men's basketball vs. Texas A&M 7 p.m. CT - 2011 men's basketball vs. Texas A&M (1/19/2011) 9 p.m. CT - 2011 men's basketball vs. Oklahoma (2/9/2011)

April 11 (vs. Texas A&M): 11 p.m. CT - 2001 football vs. Texas A&M

April 12 (vs. Texas A&M): 1 a.m. CT - 2003 football vs. Texas A&M 3 a.m. CT - 2005 football vs. Texas A&M 5 a.m. CT - 2007 men's basketball vs. Texas A&M 7 a.m. CT - 2008 men's basketball vs. Texas A&M 9 a.m. CT - 2008 football vs. Texas A&M 11 a.m. CT - 2009 football vs. Texas A&M 1 p.m. CT - 2010 men's basketball vs. Texas A&M 3 p.m. CT - 2011 men's basketball vs. Texas A&M 5 p.m. CT - 2011 football vs. Texas A&M 7 p.m. CT - 2020 men's basketball vs. Texas A&M

April 17 (bowl wins): 11 a.m. CT - 2006 Rose Bowl - Texas vs. USC 2 p.m. CT - 2011 Holiday Bow - Cal vs. Texas 5 p.m. CT - 2017 Texas Bowl - Texas vs. Missouri 8 p.m. CT - 2020 Alamo Bowl - Utah vs. Texas

April 19 (vs. Nebraska): 11 a.m. CT - 1996 football vs. Nebraska 1 p.m. CT - 1998 football vs. Nebraska 3 p.m. CT - 2006 football vs. Nebraska 5 p.m. CT - 2007 football vs. Nebraska 7 p.m. CT - 2009 football vs. Nebraska 9 p.m. CT - 2010 football vs. Nebraska



