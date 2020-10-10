Local bars and restaurants prepare for Red River Showdown, with COVID-19 precautions

Instead of traveling to Dallas this year, thousands of students will watch the game in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — There's no denying that traditions for the Red River Showdown game between UT and OU will look a little different this year, but some local bars are still trying to provide fans with an experience.

Typically thousands of University of Texas students head to Dallas to sit in the stands, but this year a lot of them will be staying in Austin.

Several local bars are hosting tailgates and watch parties:

Bars are legally not allowed to open in Texas until Oct. 14 under Gov. Abbott's recent order, but some have found a loophole in recent weeks.

"Any business that's open this weekend is classified as a restaurant under TABC guidelines, so they should be selling food and they should make sure that food is available the entire time the doors are open," said Chris Porter, with Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission.

While some students plan to show up in groups to their favorite local pub, others like UT senior Gabbi Melton said she'll keep doing what she's done for the past seven months.

"We're just going to stay home so we can chill. It's going to be crazy downtown at Rainey and West. I'm not trying to catch COVID by the fun and commotion this year," said Melton.